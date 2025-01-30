Ghana signs MoU with Official Creditor Committee 

The Ghana government on Wednesday announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with its Official Creditor Committee (OCC), representing a key milestone in the country’s debt restructuring trajectory and over $2.8 billion in debt relief.

Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson, who announced the agreement, said all 25 Participating Creditor countries had signed the deal.

“Ghana extends its gratitude to all members of the OCC, particularly the committee’s co-chairs, China and France, for their unwavering commitment to assisting Ghana in resolving its debt issues,” he said.

The Minister also thanked the bilateral and development partners for the strong and consistent support for Ghana’s recovery.

The signing of the MoU formalises the debt treatment agreed with Official Creditors and marks a crucial step towards Ghana restoring long-term debt sustainability.

The agreement provides significant debt service relief during the Fund-supported programme period, allowing financial resources to be directed towards supporting and strengthening the economic recovery.

“With the MoU now signed, the agreed terms will be implemented through bilateral agreements with each OCC member. Ghana is committed to working closely with its Official Creditors to expedite the process for signing the bilateral agreements,” Dr Forson said.

He said Ghana was in discussions with all commercial external creditors, striving to finalise restructuring agreements that respect Ghana’s need for debt relief and the comparability of treatment principle.

Source: GNA