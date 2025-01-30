Parliament approves Buah as Lands Minister-Designate amidst controversy

Parliament on Wednesday approved the nomination of Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah as Minister-Designate for Lands and Natural Resources, despite opposition from the Minority.

The House approved the nominees after Mr Bernard Ahiafor, the Chairman of the Appointments Committee had presented the Committee’s consensus seventh and eighth reports to the plenary.

He said: “Mr Speaker, the nominees demonstrated competence, knowledge and expertise on matters related to their respective ministries. The committee therefore recommended to the house by consensus adoption orbits report and approval.”

The approval, granted on allowed Mr Buah to officially assume his role, along with three newly approved regional ministers-designate: Mr Tia Ibrahim for the North East Region, Dr Frank Amoakohene for the Ashanti Region, and Mr Akamugri Atanga Donatus for the Upper East Region.

The Minority in Parliament earlier opposed Mr Buah’s approval, citing his refusal to retract or apologise for alleged comments he made regarding former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s final State of the Nation Address to the House.

Mr Buah acknowledged that his remarks were “not intended to offend” but rather reflected the prevailing circumstances at the time.

However, he declined to issue a retraction or apology.

The approval of Mr Buah and the regional ministers-designate followed a thorough vetting process, during which members of the House assessed their qualifications, experience, and suitability for their respective positions.

The newly appointed ministers-designate are expected to spearhead development initiatives in their regions, working in collaboration with local authorities to implement government policies and drive socio-economic progress.

In addition to Mr Buah and the regional ministers-designate, Parliament also approved the nominations of Mr Emmanuel Kwadwo Agyekum, Minister of State-designate for Special Initiatives; Mr Kenneth Adjei, Minister-designate for Works, Housing and Water Resources and Madam Linda Ocloo as Greater Accra Regional Ministers-designate.

Their appointments marked a significant step in the government’s efforts to strengthen governance and accelerate development in their respective sectors.

They were vetted by an 11-member Committee on Monday January 27 and Tuesday January 28 2025.

Source: GNA