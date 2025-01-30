Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana urges customs to prioritise business community interest

Mr. Samson Asaki Awingobit, the Executive Secretary of the Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana (IEAG), has called on the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to place the business community at the centre of its operations.

This appeal follows reports that Customs Tema Sector exceeded its revenue collection targets for the 2024 fiscal year, collecting GH¢36,857,370,000 over its target of GH¢33,925,850,000.

Mr. Awingobit made the call during the International World Customs Day celebration on the theme: “Customs Delivering on its Commitments to Efficiency, Security, and Prosperity” at the forecourt of the MPS Building Authority, Tema Port.

He praised the Customs Division for their remarkable performance and urged them to consider the needs of the business community, whose activities significantly contribute to the achievement of such targets.

He noted that these successes could not have been possible without the active participation of the stakeholders, including the business communities, and called for measures to address the challenges facing them.

Some challenges, he highlighted, that continuously affected the operations of importers and exporters included delays in the clearance of goods and urged customs to engage more with stakeholders for smooth operation.

He said that the business community must continue to advocate for better services and warned against importing illicit goods into the country, as Customs was well positioned to detect and act according to the law when they see such goods.

He said creating a favourable environment for businesses would not only enhance compliance but also ensure sustainable economic growth, urging them to be tax compliant.

Source: GNA