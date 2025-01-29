Mobile money accounts in Ghana rise from 65.6 million to 73 million

The number of registered mobile money accounts in Ghana has risen steadily from 65.6 million in December 2023 to 73 million by the end of 2024.

The country’s digital payment landscape continues to evolve rapidly, driven by increasing mobile money adoption and a growing reliance on electronic platforms.

Latest data from the Bank of Ghana shows a surge in key payment system indicators, highlighting the country’s transition towards a cashless economy.

While the number of active accounts fluctuated, it remained consistently high, exceeding 22 million throughout the year.

This indicates sustained engagement and reliance on mobile money for daily transactions.

The total value of mobile money transactions surged from GH¢199.3 billion in December 2023 to GH¢334.8 billion by year-end, demonstrating the platform’s growing significance in facilitating economic activity.

The total value of transactions conducted through Mobile Money Interoperability (MMI) steadily rose from GH¢2.3 billion in December 2023 to GH¢3.1 billion by the end of 2024.

MMI facilitates seamless transfers between different mobile money platforms, improving convenience and promoting financial inclusion.

The e-zwich platform, a national digital payment system, witnessed a significant increase in transaction value, reaching GH¢3,754.7 million by year-end.

The GHIPSS Instant Pay (GIP), a real-time interbank payment system, experienced substantial growth as transaction value and volume, reflecting its increasing popularity for faster and more convenient fund transfers.

The ATMs deployed declined from 2287 at the end of the year 2023 to 2283 at the end of 2024 while Point of Sale (POS) deployed increased from 12,491 at the end of 2023 to 16,618 at the end of 2024.

Total value for internet banking surged from GH¢12.1 billion in December 2023 to GH¢33.5 billion by the end of 2024.

Source: GNA