Court to hear Ben Lord’s bail application on February 11

A High Court in Accra has fixed February 11 to hear a bail application made on behalf of Ben Lord Ababio, the self-acclaimed traditional ruler, accused of murder.

When the matter was called on Tuesday, Ben Lord Ababio aka Nana Barima’s lawyers drew the attention of the Court to a formal bail application they had filed.

Ababio and Nana Kofi Amo Gyekye aka Nana Fiifi, are standing trial for their involvement in the land dispute that allegedly led to the death one Lance Corporal Michael Danso of the Ghana Armed Forces.

Accomplices of the accused, one Oteng and Salisu are said to be at large. Ababio and Gyekye have been charged with conspiracy, while Ababio is facing an additional charge of murder.

Ababio is currently in lawful custody, while Gyekye is on GH¢1 million bail with two sureties to be justified.

As part of Gyekye’s bail condition, he was to deposit his passport at the court’s registry.

It would be recalled that on April 30, 2024, at around 1600 hours, Lance Corporal Michael Danso and two other colleagues- Lance Corporals Abdul Omar Rahman and Ametus Mattew drove to the Millenium City Police Station in a Toyota RAV 4 vehicle to report a trespass.

This was after they were informed that some encroachers were developing a parcel of land belonging to Lance Corporal Abdul Omar Rahman.

Ababio appeared at the police station and opened fire on Lance Corporal Danso who was driving the vehicle, killing him instantly.

Ababio was disarmed by the police and arrested for further investigations.

Investigations led to the arrest of Gyekye.

Source: GNA