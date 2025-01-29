Avedzi replaces Ogbamey Tetteh at Securities and Exchange Commission

President John Dramani Mahama has appointed Dr James Klutse Avedzi as the Acting Director-General (DG) of the Securities and Exchange Commission, effective immediately.

This follows the termination of the appointment of Rev Alfred Ogbamey Tetteh.

Dr Callistus Mahama, the Executive Secretary to the President in a letter addressed to Rev Ogbamey Tetteh, which was made available to the Ghana News Agency, directed him to handover his duties to Dr Avedzi.

The President extended his gratitude to Rev Ogbamey Tetteh for his service to the nation.

The Securities and Exchange Commission is established by the Securities Industry Act, 2016 (Act 929) (‘the Act’) with the object to regulate and promote the growth and development of an efficient, fair and transparent securities market in which investors and the integrity of the market are protected.

Dr Avedzi is a Ghanaian politician, who served as the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Ketu North for the Fifth, Sixth, Seventh and Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana.

He hails from Xipe in the Volta Region of Ghana.

He attended the University of Liverpool and graduated with a Master’s Degree in Finance and Accounting in 2016.

He pursued a doctorate in International and Political Finance in Business at the University of Costa Rica.

He had his ICA-G from the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Ghana and his MCIT from the Ghana Chartered Institute of Taxation.

Dr Avedzi worked as the Principal Accountant at the Controller and Accountant General’s Department in Accra from 1995 before seeking political office in 2004.

He is a former Chairman of the Finance Committee of Parliament.

He is also a former Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament and a former Deputy Minority Leader of the NDC in Parliament.

Source: GNA