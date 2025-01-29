Ghana must invest more in the military – Dr Omane Boamah

Dr Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, the Minister-designate for Defence, says Ghana needs to spend more on the country’s defence systems and find innovative ways to resource the Ghana Armed Forces to effectively perform its duties.

The nominee gave the assurance to support the completion of all Forward Operating Bases (FOBs) for the Ghana Armed Forces to protect the nation’s territorial sovereignty.

Dr Omane Boamah gave the assurance when he appeared before the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Tuesday.

On safeguarding the health of solders, the nominee said the Ministry would work collaboratively with the Ministry of Health to deal with the post-traumatic stress disorders of solders and veterans.

The welfare of soldiers and modernisation of the military would be on the front-burner, upon his approval, to strengthen the GAF, he said, and pledged to support the provision of befitting accommodation for the soldiers.

Asked about measures to protect the country’s cyberspace, the nominee said the Ministry would collaborate with other state agencies to detect and prevent cyber-attacks on the internet infrastructure.

“We’ll find innovative ways to procure new equipment for the Armed Forces to operate efficiently,” he said.

Responding to alleged unfair treatment of some regions during recruitment of people into the military, Dr Omane Boamah underscored the need to observe the principles of equity in recruiting people to ensure regional balance.

Commenting on unqualified people allegedly enlisted into the Military Academy, he said: “If you’re enlisted into the Military Academy, you’re told to “abandon all hopes of normal life”.

“You’ll jeopardise your life if you don’t qualify to be recruited into the Military Academy.”

On deployment of solders for illegal mining operations, the Minister-designate said although the military could support domestic operations, however, in situations where the police were pushed aside for soldiers to take control of certain internal operations it could create the impression that they (police) were incapable to handle domestic challenges.

“The police and the soldier must work collaboratively to combat illegal mining.”

“We’ll give a new face to the fight against illegal small-scale mining by providing alternative livelihoods, reclamation of mined out areas and deployment of drones,” he said.

Source: GNA