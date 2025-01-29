Woman sues Crownville Enterprise over indebtedness

The Winneba High Court has issued an order for substituted service on Crownville Enterprise Limited, owners of a telecommunication mast at Gomoa Mpota near Winneba Junction for being elusive in an ongoing case brought against the company.

The company has been dragged to court by Madam Elizabeth Awo Senah, a resident of Winneba, over a GH¢15,845 debt being ground rent arrears owed her.

According to the plaintiff, she rented out a piece of land to the company to mount its mast for a period of 15 years in 2009, but the company had failed to settle its rent since 2014.

The court presided over by Madam Mariam Agyeman Gyasi Jawhary, Justice of the Court of Appeal sitting with additional responsibilities as a High Court Judge, issued an order of substituted service on the company after several failed attempts to serve it.

The plaintiff is seeking an order of the court to dismantle the mast on her land, and also an order for costs including solicitor’s fee awarded in her favour. Alternatively, she wanted the court to order the removal and sale of the mast as scraps and proceeds used to defray the accumulated debt owed her.

The Plaintiff on July 7, 2024, issued a writ against Crownville Enterprise Limited.

The Plaintiff had on February 7, 2009, released a parcel of land to the company for 15 years, for an annual rent of GH¢1,200 for the first five years to be paid annually in advance after which the amount would be reviewed upward by 25 percent after every five years.

However, the company after making a payment of GH¢6,000 covering the initial five years, failed to make any further payments to the plaintiff.

Source: GNA