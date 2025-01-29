Appointments Committee invites Barker-Vormawor to appear before it over bribery allegations

Mr Bernard Ahiafor, the Chairman of the Appointments Committee of Parliament, Tuesday directed the Clerk to the Committee to invite Mr Oliver Barker-Vormawor, a political activist, to appear before the Committee on Wednesday, January 29, to provide evidence of allegations of bribery against him (Ahiafor) and members of the Committee.

Mr Oliver Barker-Vormawor, Co-Convenor of Democracy Hub, has alleged in some sections of the media that the Chairman of the Appointments Committee, Mr Ahiafor, and members of the Committee took bribe from the nominees before vetting and approval.

The matter sparked debate among members of the Committee with the Minority Caucus calling for a suspension of Tuesday’s vetting until the issue was resolved.

However, the Majority Caucus pleaded with the Minority Caucus to temper justice with mercy and for the sake of national service, continue vetting since the person who made the allegations would appear before the committee on Wednesday to answer questions on the matter.

Upon extensive deliberations, Mr Ahiafor suspended vetting for two minutes to discuss the bribery allegations privately.

At the time of the temporary suspension, Mr Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, the Minister-designate for Defence, was seated and ready to answer questions from the Committee.

Source: GNA