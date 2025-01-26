Cholera kills three at Agona West Municipality  

Three people have been reported dead in the Agona West Municipality following the outbreak of cholera at Agona Swedru and surrounding towns in the Central Region about a week ago.

Of the 200 suspected cases reported, 11 have been confirmed as cholera by officials of the Swedru Municipal Government Hospital.

Mr Simon Asare, the Agona West Municipal Coordinating Director, who announced this at a stakeholder meeting at Swedru, said the three deceased persons were among the 11 found with the disease, according to reports from the Municipal Health Directorate.

The Assembly had taken swift measures to curb the spread of the disease.

Mr Asare told the meeting that numerous suspected cholera cases had been reported from Agona Nyakrom with Agona Nkum identified as an epic centre.

The meeting was attended by chiefs, Assembly members, members of the two main political parties; the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) and opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), market women, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), media practitioners and drivers’ unions.

He gave the assurance that the Assembly would collaborate with health officials to ensure that the dreaded, contagious disease was kicked out of the municipality completely.

Mr Asare, who doubles as the Acting Municipal Chief Executive pending a substantive appointment, said the Assembly had engaged water tankers to supply water to Agona Nkum and its adjoining villages following the breakdown of the main pipeline from Agona Nyakrom to the town.

The Assembly had mounted pressure on the Swedru Office of the Ghana Water Company to speed up the repair works on the broken pipes to restore water supply to the residents.

Mr Asare said a three-month grace period had been given to the residents of Agona Nykrom and Agona Nkum to provide toilets in every household to ensure environmental cleanliness.

The Assembly would take drastic action against any landlord or landlady who failed to comply with the directive, he cautioned.

He announced a decongestion exercise would soon be carried out at the Central Business District of Swedru to ensure free flow of human and vehicular traffic and appealed to stakeholders to cooperate to ensure the success of the exercise.

Source: GNA