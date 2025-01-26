Customs Tema Collection sector exceeds 2024 revenue target  

The Tema Collection Sector of the Customs Division, Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), exceeded its revenue collection target by 8.85 percent in 2024.

The sector collected GH¢36,857,370,000 at the end of the year, exceeding its GH¢33,925,850,000 target.

That showed two consecutive years of increase in revenue collection, Assistant Commissioner Christiana Odi Adjei, the immediate past Tema Sector Commander of Customs, said on Friday.

The Tema Sector collected GH¢24,330,080,000 in 2023 over the GH¢22,351,200.00 targeted revenue for that year.

Assistant Commissioner Adjei said this during a pull-out ceremony in her honour as she retires from her 32 years of active service.

Being the first female to head the sector, she said other achievements within her two years as head included the completion of makeover of the conference room, and replacement of the rails alongside two staircases in the long room.

The rest were the formation of a green channel team to curb abuses, and purchase of a set of swords with accessories, which made the Tema Collection Sector the only in the country to own them.

Prior to heading the Tema Sector, her tenure at James Town as sector commander saw her exceeding the revenue target for the year by 83.23 percent.

Assistant Comm. Adjei joined the then Customs, Excise, and Prevention Service (CEPS) in 1993 and served with distinction in various locations.

These included Shai-Ho, Tema, Kotoka International Airport, Kumasi, Headquarters, and Accra (James Town) collection sectors.

She played other vital roles such as the President of the Ladies Club Tema Collection from 2012 to 2015 and a pioneer in the changeover from Ghana Community Network Services Limited (GCNet) to the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUM).

She also helped with the implementation of the Customs Technical Service Bureau, among others.

She assured her successor, Assistant Commissioner Theresa Potakey, of her support to continue increasing the sector’s collection.

Brigadier General Zibrim Bawah Ayorrogo, the Commissioner, Customs Division of GRA, who was the guest of honour, noted that Tema was the heartbeat of the Division, disclosing that anytime the Tema Command did not meet the target, the whole Customs Division could not attain its target.

He said the retiree’s legacy was one of professionalism, innovation, and excellent service, which had been an inspiration to many and a role model to all who had the privilege of working with her.

“As you transition into retirement, we hope you look back on your career with pride, leaving a legacy that will continue to inspire those who follow in your footsteps,” he added.

Source: GNA