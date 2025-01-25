Abass Nurudeen appointed Acting CEO of Social Investment Fund  

President John Dramani Mahama has appointed Mr Abass Nurudeen as the Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Social Investment Fund (SIF), effective January 24, 2025.

Mr Nurudeen is a legal practitioner with S N A@Law in Kumasi, and he brings a wealth of experience in corporate and commercial law to his new role.

A statement issued by the Executive Secretary to the President, Dr Callistus Mahama, on Saturday said his appointment was accordance with Article 195(1).

This is pending receipt of the Constitutionally required advice of the Governing Board of the Fund, given in consultation with the Public Services Commission.

The President congratulated Mr Nurudeen on his appointment.

He is to indicate his acceptance or otherwise within 14 days of receipt of the letter.

Source: GNA