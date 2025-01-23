Scholz and Macron ‘stand together’ as Europe prepares to face Trump

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday said Europe “will not duck and hide” in response to Donald Trump’s return as US president.

Speaking in Paris ahead of a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, Scholz said Europe will be a “a constructive and self-confident partner” for the United States.

“We are strong, we stand together,” said Scholz, who was in the French capital to mark the 62nd anniversary of the Élysée Treaty. The landmark agreement cemented the post-war reconciliation between France and Germany.

Macron and Scholz agree that “Europe must be strong and resilient in a world that is – to put it mildly – on the move,” the German chancellor said, describing Trump’s second term as a “challenge.”

His comments were echoed by Macron, who said the two countries want to “accelerate” the European agenda in the face of threats of US tariffs on European exports.

The president said it is “up to us Europeans, and thus to our two countries, to play our full role in consolidating a united, strong and sovereign Europe.”

“Today more than ever, Europeans’ priority must be our Europe and, above all, our competitiveness, our prosperity and our security,” he added.

The two countries are cooperating in a number of fields, including artificial intelligence, Macron said. “We have a Franco-German plan for artificial intelligence and want to jointly develop more research projects, start-ups and the growth of our companies.”

Macron hinted at tensions in the Franco-German relationship in recent years, but signalled that ties remain strong. “In the face of challenges and the worries that sometimes arise, the pair we form is solid.”

