Gender Ministry sets up portal for child marriage information management 

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, has called on journalists to help address the increasing child betrothal, cohabitation and ultimately marriage in the communities through real advocacy and awareness.

Child marriage, often the bane of the girl-child, have over the years inhibited the growth pole of the affected girls, shutting down their dream of becoming better versions of themselves and contributing meaningfully to family life and societal development.

Madam Saphia Tamimu, the Director in charge of the Child Marriage Unit at the Ministry told journalists during an engagement on the “Child Marriage Portal” that those adolescent pregnancies continued to drive child marriages in communities.

She indicated that in Ghana, over two million girls were found victims to this repulsive cultural practice and thus contributing to high poverty cycle along the chain.

She said despite the legal and policy environment to stop the practice, there was still course for concern, and “this is the foremost reason for creating the Child Marriage Portal to share information with stakeholders for more stringent interventions to end the practice by 2030.”

The Portal, created in 2021 is funded by the UNFPA and is security certified to provide real time data and information on the practice as well as allowing direct feedback.

Madam Tamimu said Ghana was hoping to have zero child marriage by 2030 but would require greater efforts from all and sundry particularly the male counterparts who were the perpetrators of the act.

“Girls cannot become bride until the stipulated age of marriage. What they need from society now is care, books, pens and study assisted and not boob’s touching.”

The practice, Madam Tamimu said, had resulted in many unplanned pregnancies, which also put the health of the girls at greater risk.

Mr. Senanu Agbozo, the Consultant for the Portal, said the Portal presented aggregated information on the practice for all stakeholders to use.

This would help to promote issues and discussion on the subject, advance policy advocacy and develop preventive measures aimed at achieving the SDGs goal five.

Dr. Sampson Appiah, the Editorial Committee Head for the Portal, encouraged the journalists to write short, relevant and accurate stories on the child marriage situation for input into the Portal.

He acknowledged the effectiveness of the media in driving the needed change on the current situation and contributing to achieving the 2030 goal.

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection also have toll free numbers: 0800111222, 0800800800 and 0800900900 for complaints and other official enquiries on Gender based activities.

Source: GNA