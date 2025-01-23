New report recommends decentralising payroll management to address risk of corruption

A Corruption Risk Assessment report in the educational sector has recommended the full decentralisation of the payroll management system to mitigate the risk of corruption.

The report said the system would help to ensure that validation and enlistments in the Ghana Education Service (GES) begin and end at the district level.

The Corruption Risk Assessment in Payroll and Stores Management in GES was presented by Mr Kofi Asare, the Executive Director, Africa Education Watch, in collaboration with the Ghana Integrity Initiative, the national chapter of Transparency International, and supported by Global Affairs Canada.

The report was undertaken in six districts in the Southern and Northern Ghana.

They are Ada West, Ayawaso Central Municipality, Cape Coast Metropolis, Kasena-Nankana West District, and Upper Denkyira East Municipality.

The objective is to identify and assess corruption vulnerabilities and loopholes in the management of payroll and stores in the district at school levels.

The report identified the risk of newly recruited teachers colluding with headteachers to issue assumption of duty letters with dates ahead of their actual assumption of duty dates.

It also identified the risk of newly recruited teachers paying bribes to the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Database Officer to fast-track the processing of their payroll enlistment application from the district to the national level to avoid delays.

The report recommended to G.E.S to resource monthly supervision by School Improvement and Support Officers of staff in schools.

The report urged the G.E.S to explore the possibility of installing automated attendance record systems in schools and the education offices to document staff attendance data.

On mitigating strategies in stores management, the report recommended the immediate audit of stores and teaching and learning resources in schools.

The report also recommended that record-keeping at the stores unit should be digitised with access by the internal auditors.

Mr Stephen Kwaku Owusu, Deputy Director-General, GES, said the mandate of the Service aligned with the report to ensure inclusive education at all levels.

Mr Owusu said the Service had put in place strong performance management to ensure value for money.

He said the Service would comprehensively review the report and address issues that affected the smooth governance of Education and improve effective teaching environment.

Source: GNA