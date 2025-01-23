Kenya cancels ETA for all African passport holders except two countries

The Kenya government has announced the cancellation of the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) for all travellers introduced last year January. The Kenya authorities introduced a so-called ‘visa-free’ entry policy for all foreigners at the beginning of the year. The ETA required travellers to apply for prior authorization and get approval before travelling to the country.

While the Kenyan authorities insisted it was a visa-free policy, critics disagreed, describing the policy as a visa in another name, as applicants were required to apply prior to travelling and pay a fee. The ETA fee was $30 and valid for 90 days.

A cabinet statement issued Tuesday said the ETA would be dropped for “all African countries except Somalia and Libya – due to security concerns”.

The statement further said the decision was part of “efforts to support open skies policies and tourism growth” and “promote regional integration and ease travel across the continent”.

Kenya by this decision is joining other African countries including Ghana where holders of African passports could travel without needing a visa.

Former President Akufo-Addo in his last State of the Nation Address in December as he readied to hand over power to a new president, announced that the new policy granting visa-free entry to all holders of passports of African states will come into effect at the beginning of 2025.

Holders of African passports have a hard time travelling across the continent, and there have been calls for easing of travel for Africans to other African countries.

Kenya is therefore joining other African countries including Rwanda, Seychelles, The Gambia, Benin and Ghana who have implemented a visa-free regime for all holders of African passports.

Under the reviewed system, citizens of most African countries will be allowed to enter Kenya and stay ETA-free for up to two months.

However, members of the East African Community, which include Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda and Burundi, can stay for up to six months in line with the bloc’s policy.

The country also says it will introduce an enhanced process “allowing travellers to receive approval instantly” and a maximum processing time of 72 hours.

While it is not clear when this new directive for a visa-free travel will take effect, several ministries have been tasked to propose guidelines within a week to improve “travellers experience at all Kenyan airports”, the cabinet statement says.

By Emmanuel K Dogbevi