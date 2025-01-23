TAEF supports GJA demands to end impunity against journalists in Ghana

The African Editors Forum (TAEF) is lending its strong support to the Ghana Journalists Association’s (GJA) ultimatum to Ghanaian authorities to provide a definitive update on the murder investigation of investigative journalist Ahmed Hussein by the end of March 2025. TAEF also called for swift action on the brutal assault of journalist Latif Iddrisu in front of the Ghana police Criminal Investigation Department headquarters in Accra.

In a statement issued today Thursday January 23, 2025, TAEF warns that continued inaction undermines press freedom and public trust in law enforcement.

The GJA has warned that if the Ghanaian authorities do not act by the set date, it would take the matter to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Court of Justice to seek redress.

The President of TAEF, Churchill Otieno, who signed the statement emphasized that the unresolved murder of Hussein-Suale and the lack of accountability in the assault on Iddrisu represent a profound failure to uphold justice and protect press freedom in Ghana.

“These cases are not just about individual journalists—they reflect broader issues of impunity and the safety of all media workers. The inability to conclude investigations or prosecute offenders sends a chilling message to journalists, emboldens perpetrators of violence, and erodes Ghana’s hard-earned reputation as a beacon of democracy and press freedom in Africa,” he says.

TAEF reassured the GJA of its readiness to collaborate with it and international stakeholders to amplify calls for justice and accountability.

“If concrete progress is not demonstrated, TAEF will fully support GJA’s plan to escalate both cases to the ECOWAS Court of Justice. Ensuring justice in these cases is not just a moral and legal obligation but a critical step in reinforcing the principles of democracy, freedom of expression, and the safety of journalists in Ghana and across the continent,” the statement said.