IDEG urges President Mahama to investigate corruption in past governments 

The Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG) has urged President John Dramani Mahama to investigate corruption incidents from previous administrations, including those that occurred in the last four years.

IDEG said that prosecuting corruption cases from the past was a key method of combating corruption in the country.

Dr. Kwesi Jonah, Senior Research Fellow at IDEG, shared these views in an exclusive interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Accra.

His remarks are part of IDEG’s expectations for the Mahama administration in its efforts to address corruption.

“Whatever incident of corruption has taken place in the past but have remained unaddressed up to the present time, four years or so, should be properly investigated and dealt with. Meaning that if the past four years we think that some acts of corruption have been committed [but there has been] no proper investigations and so on and so forth, this is the time to do that,” he said.

Dr. Jonah also emphasized that President Mahama must ensure that any acts of corruption occurring during his tenure are thoroughly investigated if his administration is to be taken seriously.

He said that the public would view the Mahama administration as credible if it investigates corrupt activities while the individuals involved are still in power, rather than waiting until they are no longer in government.

“Second and most importantly is to ensure that even under the tenure of this regime people who commit acts of corruption do not go scot-free. Do not leave them to go scot-free until the next government deal with them.

“The only time people will take the government seriously is not when you are investigating politicians of the past but when you are dealing with corruption under your own administration,” he said.

Dr. Jonah said that IDEG was particularly focused on ensuring the Mahama administration addressed corruption, as it deprived citizens of crucial funds meant for development.

He said that the significant sums of money diverted into private hands could instead be used to provide essential services such as water and healthcare facilities for the people.

