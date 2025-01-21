First Sky Limited and Bui Power Authority to construct 50-megawatt solar power plant in Yendi

First Sky Limited, in partnership with the Bui Power Authority, is developing a 50-megawatt solar power plant in Yendi.

The project, currently 65% complete, is expected to be operational by the end of the second quarter of 2025.

There are also plans to construct 200 megawatts of renewable power in Yapei and Salaga to be onboarded onto the national grid within the next two years.

Speaking at the company’s 22nd Annual Thanksgiving Ceremony, Mr. Eric Seddy Kutortse, Executive Chairman First Sky Group, highlighted the significance of the project in addressing Ghana’s energy needs.

“This solar project, spanning 140 acres, will contribute significantly to enhancing Ghana’s energy security and reducing reliance on fossil fuels. Furthermore, the integration of our upcoming renewable energy projects in Yapei and Salaga with the national grid will ensure a stable and sustainable electricity supply for the nation, “ he said.

He noted that beyond the renewable energy initiatives, First Sky Group is actively involved in humanitarian endeavours.

The Chairman said the company sponsored 16 kidney transplant surgeries in the past year and is set to facilitate four more by the end of January 2025, all conducted by local experts in Ghana.

Recognizing the critical need for a robust organ donation system, Mr. Kutortse emphasized the importance of establishing a legal framework to support long-term organ harvesting programmes.

He said his outfit was actively collaborating with Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital to finalize the proposed legislation for kidney transplants.

The Chairman said the outfit aimed to raise awareness among key stakeholders and gather their valuable input to ensure the successful implementation of organ harvesting legislation in Ghana.

Mr Julius Debrah, the Chief of Staff, who represented President John Dramani Mahama, pledged the government’s commitment to working with the company and stakeholders to come out with legislation on organ harvesting.

He assured the business community of an open-door policy to ensure consultations on practical ways to create jobs for the youth.

Source: GNA