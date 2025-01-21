Government to re-introduce road tolls – Minister-designate hints  

Mr Kwame Governs Agbodza, the Minister-Designate for Roads and Highways, has criticised the previous government’s decision to abolish road tolls, describing it as an “illegal act.”

Speaking during his vetting in Parliament on Monday, Mr Agbodza detailed the events leading up to the policy change and highlighted its financial implications.

He also revealed that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) members on the Roads and Transport Committee of Parliament had cautioned against the policy before its announcement.

However, the then-Minister of Roads and Highways, Mr Kwasi Amoako-Attah, disregarded those concerns and proceeded with the decision.

“… Mr Chairman, it is a matter that has attracted national attention. Accrual to the road fund was only GH¢250 million and we worked to increase it to GH¢1.5 billion, today, it is over GH¢2 billion, so we cautioned the government against cancelling the road tolls and we were surprised that they cancelled it. It was an act of illegality to cancel it,” Mr Agbodza told the Committee.

When questioned about the potential re-introduction of road tolls, Mr Agbodza hinted that the NDC government would make a comeback under his leadership when approved.

He emphasised that “restoring tolls is necessary to enhance revenue collection and ensure the sustainability of road infrastructure development.”

This development may signal a significant shift in the country’s road infrastructure policy.

The re-introduction of road tolls could have far-reaching implications for the nation’s economy and development.

Source: GNA