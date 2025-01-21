Football coaches call for support to address sports challenges 

Some football coaches and players in Ashaiman have called on the Ministry of Sports and Recreation to prioritise addressing the infrastructure deficit for sports activities and improve on the welfare of players and athletes nationwide.

They said in addition to infrastructure, there was a need for the ministry to tackle funding challenges, provide coaching clinics, and enhance youth tournaments and intensify scouting programme.

According to them, these measures would boost local and international sports activities and contribute to the country’s socio-economic development.

Speaking an interview, Mr. Joseph Mawunor, coach of Regent Football Club, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the ministry needed to adopt a proactive approach to resolving the numerous challenges facing sports in Ghana.

Mr. Mawunor said inadequate funding had hindered the growth of talent and skills while depriving the country of the economic and social benefits associated with sports.

“There is a critical need to focus on grassroots development, particularly through coaching clinics, youth tournaments, and scouting programme. Efforts must be enhanced to sustain the interest of young people in sports,” Mr. Mawunor said.

Mr. Kwesi Amawu, a professional footballer, said mismanagement, delayed funding, and poor infrastructure in almost all regions of the country.

“We have been struggling with poor infrastructure, delayed funding, and mismanagement for years. If these issues are fixed, it will enhance our competitiveness on the global stage,” he said.

Similarly, Mr. Abdul Majid Adamah, another footballer, emphasised the importance of sustainable initiatives over temporary financial aid.

He expressed disappointment in Ghana’s inability to qualify for the African Cup of Nations and urged the government to focus on long-term solutions for youth and sports development.

“A one-time handout won’t solve our problems; what we need is a structure that will benefit both the current and next generations. The government should prioritise sustainable youth and sports development programmes,” he added.

Mr. Tijani Mohamed, a footballer, said the lack of funding for local players had left many struggling to make ends meet, forcing some to abandon sports to seek alternative livelihoods.

He appealed to the government to support talent development by providing resources for local teams to ease the burden on players.

“The ministry should put measures in place to nurture talents and equip local teams with the tools they need to thrive,” he said.

Source: GNA