NDC vets 165 MMDCE aspirants in Upper West Region

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has commenced assessing 165 people who have expressed interest in heading the various Municipal and District Assemblies in the Upper West Region.

The vetting, which started on Monday, January 20, 2025, is expected to end on Friday, January 24, 2025.

Three aspirants, Mr Albert Kansuglo Kachu and Yakubu Naaba Saani from the Sissala East Municipality and Mr Issa Kantagyere from the Daffiama-Bussie-Issa District, who is also the Upper West Regional Communications Officer of the NDC, announced his withdrawal from the contest.

The vetting committee is made of Professor Benjamin Kumbuor, a former government appointee, Mr Cletus Seidu Dapilah, Member of Parliament (MP) for Jirapa Constituency, who represented the MPs, Mr Abdul-Nasir Saani, the party’s Regional Chairman and Charles Lwanga Puozuing, the NDC’s Regional Secretary.

The rest are: Mr Thomas Mwinbahaara, the Regional Organiser, Madam Prisca Domanyevi, Regional Women’s Organiser, Mr Basiera Sankara, the Regional Youth Organiser, Alhaji Al-Hassan Yakubu and Hajia Bintu Al-Hassan, Members of the Council of Elders.

According to the party’s regional leadership, the five-day exercise is a significant and pivotal process in the efforts of the NDC’s new government to identify and place competent individuals as heads of the eleven MDAs in the region.

Some of the aspirants, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), indicated their resolve to facilitate the development of their respective constituencies if given the opportunity.

Madam Helen Tanlugu, an aspirant in the Sissala East Municipality, said she had an interest in the development of the municipality and would work hard to achieve it if she is appointed the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Sissala East.

“The Sissala East Municipality has a lot of internal revenue that can be used for the development of the municipality.

All is about inclusive decision making which, if I am given the opportunity, I am going to bring on board,” she explained.

Madam Tanlugu told the GNA that she would ensure accountability in her leadership which would enhance the development of the municipality and encourage the taxpayers to religiously pay their taxes.

Source: GNA