Violent clash between military men and illegal miners leaves 10 dead at Obuasi

A violent clash between illegal miners and military men guarding AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mine’s concession at Cote D’or, a popular area in the mining town of Obuasi has left 10 people dead with scores injured.

The incident happened at about 2200 hours on Saturday when the armed illegal miners besieged the concession, destroying parts of its fence as they forced their way into the concession.

As the soldiers stood their ground to ward off the intruders, their commander is said to have sustained a gunshot, compelling them to fight back.

This resulted in a gun battle between the military and the illegal miners, leading to the tragic death of the casualties.

Those who sustained injuries are currently receiving treatment at the Obuasi Government Hospital and the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi.

In retaliation, the illegal miners have set some cars belonging to contractors of the mine ablaze, causing serious tension in the Obuasi Township.

The remains of the dead have been deposited at the Obuasi Government Hospital’s morgue as the police launches investigation into deadly incident.

Meanwhile, the Ghana News Agency is learning that AngloGold Ashanti is preparing to release a statement on the incident in the coming hours.

Source: GNA