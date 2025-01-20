Hundreds join Asantehene to celebrate first Akwasidae of the year

Hundreds of people from all walks of life Sunday joined the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at Dwabrem in the Manhyia Palace to celebrate the first Akwasidae Kese of 2025.

The first Akwasidae Kese of the year is significant on the calendar of Asanteman since it marks the performance of traditional rites and purification of the chiefs and people of the golden kingdom.

The enthusiastic participants, dressed in beautiful Kente and other traditional clothes, are leaving no stone unturned to make history, contributing to the rich culture and tradition of Asanteman.

Among the dignitaries is Ghana’s President, Mr John Dramani Mahama, government officials, Members of Parliament, Members of the diplomatic corps, chiefs from other traditional areas, the clergy, and imams.

Also accompanying the President to grace the occasion are party bigwigs including Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Andrew Augustus Nana Kwasi, Regional Chairman, and Dr Frank Amoakohene, the Regional Secretary.

Spotted in a pair of stylish black sunglasses with a gold timepiece to match, President Mahama strode gracefully to pay homage to the King of Asanteman, Otumfuo Osei Tutu, the esteemed occupant of the Golden Stool.

The Akwasidae Festival, a revered tradition of the Ashanti people, is commemorated on Sundays every six weeks.

During the occasion, all the chiefs within the realm of the Golden Stool converge to reaffirm their loyalty to the Asantehene, the custodian of the Stool.

Source: GNA