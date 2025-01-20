CaFGOAG engages NUTEG on unionisation in artisanal fisheries sector

The Canoe and Fishing Gear Owners Association of Ghana (CaFGOAG) has engaged the National Union of Teamsters and General Workers (NUTEG) on unionisation in the artisanal fisheries sector.

Nana Kweigyah, the National President of the CaFGOAG, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that through the meeting, canoe owners and fishing crew agreed to unionisation in the artisanal fisheries sector.

He said with technical support from the International Labour Organisation (ILO) through the Trade Union Congress of Ghana, CaFGOAG successfully engaged canoe owners and fishing crews on the implementation of the Workers Policy on Decent Work in the Fishing Sector of Ghana.

He added to advance the workers policy implementation; his outfit, with support from the Transform Bottom Trawling Coalition, held a planning meeting with NUTEG on scaling up registration of fishing crews in line with the policy.

The meeting was attended by canoe owners and bosuns from across the four coastal regions of Ghana.

“It is important to mention that CaFGOAG’s quest for unionisation in the artisanal fisheries sector is to promote the rights of small-scale fishers and secure improved working conditions, including social protections for artisanal fishers,” he said.

He stated that they expected that unionisation would give fishers a collective voice to advocate for sustainable fisheries and contribute to shaping policies that affect small-scale fisheries livelihoods and drive economic empowerment and resilience in the artisanal fisheries sector.

Source: GNA