Takoradi residents urge Mahama to fulfil his 120-day promise

Residents in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis of the Western Region have urged President John Dramani Mahama to fulfil his promise of implementing strategic policies to spur economic growth within the first 120 days of his presidency.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview, they said they were eagerly waiting for the President to deliver on his promise to help alleviate the economic hardship in the country.

Paa Kwesi Afful, a trader at the Takoradi Market Circle, said they voted for President Mahama because he promised to transform the economy while improving their livelihoods, and that they were eagerly waiting for him to fulfil his promises and make the lives of Ghanaians better.

Mr Frank Owass, a hotelier, was hopeful that President Mahama would fulfil his promises and bring the desired change in their lives.

“We have high hopes in President Mahama, and we believe that he will fulfil his promises, and make Ghana a better place for all of us,” he added.

President Mahama’s 120-day promise includes eliminating corruption by reorganising the Office of the Special Prosecutor and providing it with the necessary funding and support, and reopening investigations into criminal cases, including the 2020 election killings.

During his campaign, he outlined an ambitious plan to stabilise the cedi, lower inflation rates, and reset the nation’s economy within his first 120 days in office.

He also promised to establish a National Economic Recovery Task Force and hold a national economic dialogue to discuss the true state of the economy.

President Mahama also said he would implement the ‘No-Academic-Fee’ policy for all first-year students in public tertiary institutions – universities, colleges of education, and nursing training institutions, among others and that the government would also expand its 24-hour service delivery to ensure citizens could receive government services at any time.

Source: GNA