Ghanaian referees to receive FIFA badges on Tuesday

Twenty-two Referees will on Tuesday, January 21, receive FIFA badges at a brief ceremony at the GFA Secretariat in Accra.

This follows their approval from FIFA, and they are therefore qualified to officiate international matches for the 2025 calendar year.

A statement from the GFA said, the list comprises 10 Center Referees, 10 Assistant Referees, one Futsal Referee, one Beach Soccer Referee, and one Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

In all, 12 male Referees and Assistants would receive the badges while eight female Referees and Assistants have been named in the list sent by FIFA.

The GFA stated that the badges are the exclusive property of FIFA and allocated only for this year and called on the selected referees to maintain high standards in officiating in all matches.

Source: GNA