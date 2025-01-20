President orders investigations into Obuasi mine deaths

The government has expressed deep regret over the death of eight people, said to be illegal miners, following a violent clash at a mining site at Obuasi in the Ashanti Region.

In response to the unfortunate incident, President John Dramani Mahama has ordered an immediate investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the clashes and ensure that any individual found to have acted unlawfully was brought to justice.

A statement issued by Mr Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the Acting Spokesperson to the President, copied to the Ghana News Agency on Sunday, said the government had meanwhile asked the management of Anglo-Gold Ashanti to bear the medical expenses of the injured individuals.

It must also facilitate the burial arrangements of those who unfortunately lost their lives.

“The security agencies have also been tasked to take prompt action to restore peace in the area and implement measures to prevent similar occurrences,” the statement said.

Source: GNA