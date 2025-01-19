President appoints Constitution Review Committee

The President, John Mahama has appointed a Constitution Review Committee tasked to fulfil his campaign promise to implement the Constitutional Review Process.

The Committee is expected to submit its report within five months.

In a statement issued today, January 19, 2025 the President appointed the following as members of the Committee chaired by Prof. H Kwasi Prempeh of the CDD-Ghana. The members are Justice Sophia Adinyirah; Prof. Kwame Karikari; Mrs. Charlotte Osei; Dr. Godwin Djokoto; Mr Ibrahim Tanko Amidu; Dr. Esi Ansah, and Dr. Rainer Akumperigeya – Secretary.

Some Ghanaians and legal experts, including constitutional experts have been raising issues with the 1992 Constitution. While some have been calling for the outright abolishing of the Constitution because it has failed to improve governance in Ghana’s democratic process, some hold the view that it doesn’t have to be abolished, but reviewed.

Even though the Constitution has been reviewed before, the recommendations were never implemented.

According to the statement, the Committee is expected to identify and address the gaps in, and the challenges with the implementation of, previous constitutional review work done by the 2010 Constitution Review Commission and the 2023 Constitution Review Consultative Committee, engage key stakeholders to solicit their views on the proposals for amendment of the 1992 Constitution and make actionable recommendations aimed at enhancing democratic governance in the country.

The Committee will present its recommendations for constitutional amendments within five months for consideration by the government.