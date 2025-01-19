Dr. Randy Abbey chairs Black Stars Management Committee

Dr. Randy Abbey, an Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) will chair the newly formed Black Stars Management Committee.

The GFA has announced the formation of the Black Stars Management Committee after the old committee was dissolved following Ghana’s inability to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Aside from Dr. Abbey who would be the Chairman of the Committee, former Black Stars Captain Stephen Appiah has been named Vice Chairman.

Other members of the Committee are Samuel Aboabire (Greater Accra RFA Chairman and Exco member), Moses Parker (Medeama SC President) and Richard Nsenkyire (FC Samartex 1996 President).

A statement on the GFA’s website says the Committee has been tasked to oversee the administrative and logistical aspect of the Black Stars team.

It added that the Management Committee’s duties would include the overall effective management and setting the strategic plan and activities of the team, serving as a link between the Technical Team and the GFA.

“We are excited to announce the formation of this new Management Committee, which brings together a team of experienced and dedicated individuals who are passionate about Ghana football.

“We are confident that they will work tirelessly to support the Black Stars and ensure their success,” said GFA President, Kurt E.S. Okraku.

The GFA was confident that the new Management Committee will bring the necessary expertise and experience to support the Black Stars in their quest for success.

Source: GNA