Military and police detachment arrives in Nkwanta township to subdue violence

A combined force of military and police personnel arrived in Nkwanta on Friday, to restore law and order and quell the ongoing violence in the area.

The deployment, which was witnessed by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) team, included four military buses, three pickups and two armored cars as well as six police pick-ups from Tamale and an additional FPU bus from Ho.

Sources available to GNA indicated that the security personnel have been tasked with maintaining law and order and ensuring the safety of residents and properties in the area.

The ongoing conflict in Nkwanta township is related to a long-standing ethnic dispute, which has led to tensions between Akyodes, Adeles and Challas in the catchment area.

Residents, who have been living in fear of the ongoing conflict, have expressed relief at the security personnel’ arrival.

The situation in Nkwanta township remains calm, but tense, as residents wait to see if the deployment of security personnel will be enough to bring lasting peace to the area.

Source: GNA