AMA introduces easy rate payment system using short codes

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has introduced a new digital payment platform to collect business operating permits, and property rates via the short codes *222*33# and *222*55# respectively.

The initiative forms part of a broader strategy by the AMA to streamline revenue collection, improve data accuracy, and enhance service delivery for citizens and stakeholders.

Mr Nobel Atsu Ahadzie, the Director of Budget at AMA did the introduction during a Rate Payers’ Training programme organised for stakeholders at the Ablekuma South Sub-Metropolitan Council.

The training was to bring the stakeholders up to speed with the process to access and use the system to enable ratepayers to make payments directly by using their mobile phones, with the added convenience of downloading receipts and certificates online.

He described the platform as user-friendly and accessible, even to individuals with basic mobile phones.

Mr Ahadzie said AMA plans to provide guidance and support for those who may require assistance, ensuring inclusivity in its implementation.

He pointed out that the new system supports payments for property rates, market tolls, parking tolls, and commercial signage, adding that users could check their bills via SMS, a dedicated customer portal, or USSD, while payments could be made through mobile money, bank cards, or banks.

Ahadzie addressed concerns about potential job losses, reassuring stakeholders that revenue collectors would be reassigned to roles in enforcement and customer education stressing that these workers would assist businesses in adopting the system while ensuring compliance.

He said the platform would also help eliminate middlemen, reducing opportunities for corruption while enhancing accountability through real-time tracking of payments.

He said the success of a pilot project in the Ashiedu Keteke sub-metro, had necessitated the expansion of the initiative to Ablekuma South and Okaikwei South, to ensure that all three sub-metros benefit from digitalisation.

Mr Richard Tagoe, the Assembly Member for the Korle Bu Electoral Area and Acting Chairman of the Ablekuma South Sub-Metro in an interview with the media expressed support for the newly introduced digital revenue collection platform, saying it was long-overdue initiative.

He lauded the concept, stating that it would help the AMA to secure its revenue and eliminate leakages caused by corruption.

“This concept is very good and should have been implemented long time ago, which could have prevented revenue collected ended up in individuals’ pockets” he said.

Mr Tagoe urged the AMA to ensure strict enforcement of laws and regulations under the new platform stressing that enforcement was key to maintaining discipline and compliance among ratepayers.

Source: GNA