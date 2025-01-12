Mahama revokes seven ministries  

The revoked Ministries include Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, National Security, Parliamentary Affairs, Sanitation and Water Resources, Public Enterprises, Information and Railway Development.

The former Ministry of Youth and Sports was split into the Ministry of Youth Development and Empowerment; and the Ministry of Sports and Recreation.

In addition, the EI merged the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs and the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development to create the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy, and Religious Affairs.

In the exercise of the power conferred on the President under section 11(3) of the Civil Service Act, 1993 (PNDCL 327), the Civil Service (Ministries) Instrument, 2025, was made on the 9th day of January, 2025.

The Ministries in the Civil Service are the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Health, Ministry of the Interior, Ministry of Defence,

Ministry of Education, Ministry of Energy and Green Transition, Ministry of Roads and Highways, Ministry of Transport, Ministry of Sports and Recreation, and the Office of the Attorney-General and Ministry of Justice.

Others are Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations; Ministry of Environment, Science and Technology; Ministry of Youth Development and Empowerment; and Ministry of Works, Housing and Water Resources.

The rest are Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection; Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts; Ministry of Labour, Jobs and Employment; Ministry of Food and Agriculture; Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture; and Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry.

Source: GNA