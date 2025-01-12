President directs Lands Commission to stop sale of state, public lands   

President John Dramani Mahama has demanded the immediate halt to all activities relating to the sale, lease, or processing of transactions involving state and public lands.

He directed the Executive Secretary of the Lands Commission to take note and stop the sale of all such lands.

“This directive has been issued to protect and preserve State and Public Lands for the collective benefit of the citizenry and future generations,” Dr Callistus Mahama, the Executive Secretary to the President, said in a letter addressed to the Lands Commission.

“As such, all ongoing and pending transactions must be halted without delay to facilitate a comprehensive review of the current framework governing the management of such lands.”

The letter directed the Executive Secretary of the Lands Commission to submit a detailed report of all recent and ongoing transactions concerning State and Public Lands to the Office of the President within 14 days of this communication.

It called on the Commission’s Executive Secretary to give immediate attention to the matter.

Source: GNA