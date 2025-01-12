Joint military police reinforcement deployed in Ejura after violence

A joint military/police reinforcement has been deployed in the Ejura township, following violent disturbances by the youth that resulted in the burning of the police station in the town on Saturday morning.

The youth action followed the death of an alleged mobile phone thief, who was said to have fallen ill after his arrest by the police, and subsequent death later at a hospital in the town.

The news of the death of the young man sparked outraged among the youth, who mobilized themselves and attack the police officers at the police station.

The officers sensing danger ran away and the agitated youth set fire to the entire police station burning it together with police vehicles and other valuable items into ashes.

They later took over the entire township, destroying everything on sight and directed their anger onto the newly constructed police divisional command and smashed the windows and doors of the edifice.

The timely arrival of the military reinforcement prevented the new divisional command from being set ablaze by the youth.

The youth have currently deserted the town and the joint military/police reinforcement is patrolling the town to help prevent further destructions and also maintain law and order.

Barima Osei Hwedie II, Ejurahene, speaking to journalists after the incident, expressed worry about the situation.

He said Ejura was getting a bad name as a result of the negative behavour of the youth in the community.

He said the town which had been described as hotspot was preventing people from investing in the area to create employment opportunities for the youth.

Barima Hwedie said the traditional council was meeting the security chiefs and other stakeholders to find a lasting solution to the problem.

Source: GNA