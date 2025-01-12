Ghana needs a streetlights agency to light up our roads

Since it has become a problem over the years to keep the country’s streetlights on, I would like to make a compelling plea to the John Mahama-led administration to establish a dedicated agency to keep our streets out of darkness.

This proposed entity, as I envision, would be tasked with spearheading a comprehensive overhaul of the nation’s dilapidated street lighting infrastructure, transitioning to energy-efficient, solar-powered illumination within the next four years.

My appeal stems from the long-standing and pervasive issue of dysfunctional streetlights as well as traffic signals across the country, a problem that has not only compromised public safety but also hindered economic activities, particularly in urban centers and along major thoroughfares. For far too long, our streets have been kept dark, with entire communities left vulnerable to the perils of inadequate lighting.

It is a travesty that Ghanaians, who dutifully pay for street lighting services through their electricity bills, have been denied the value they deserve. This call to action is rooted in a deep concern for the well-being of fellow citizens and a desire to unlock Ghana’s true economic potential. The absence of reliable street lighting has had far-reaching consequences, from the surge in criminal activities to the increased risk of road accidents and traffic congestion.

The Motorway, once a symbol of our nation’s progress, has become a treacherous path at night, deterring motorists from traversing its stretch out of fear for their safety. It is particularly alarming to commute through areas devoid of streetlights, where the risk of encountering criminal activities escalates. This is unacceptable in a nation that prides itself on its commitment to development and prosperity. The establishment of a Street Lighting Agency would serve as a beacon of hope, ushering in a new era of providing lights across the country to improve lives.

A vision for transformation

This agency will oversee the installation, maintenance, and management of street lighting infrastructure across the country, ensuring a consistent and reliable source of light for all Ghanaians. One of the key priorities of the agency will be to transition Ghana’s street lighting system to a sustainable, energy-efficient model powered by solar technology. By harnessing the power of the sun, we can not only reduce our reliance on traditional energy sources but also pave the way for a greener, more eco-friendly future.

The proposal envisions the Street Lighting Agency conducting a comprehensive assessment of the existing infrastructure, identifying areas in need of immediate attention, and prioritizing upgrades accordingly. This would ensure that critical locations, such as major highways, residential areas, and commercial districts, receive prompt attention, enhancing public safety and fostering economic activities.

Moreover, the agency will be responsible for developing and implementing a robust maintenance and monitoring system, ensuring the longevity and optimal performance of the street lighting network. This will involve establishing a dedicated team of technicians and engineers, equipped with the necessary tools and resources to swiftly address any malfunctions or maintenance issues. We cannot afford to have our streets plunged into darkness due to neglected maintenance. The Street Lighting Agency will ensure that our investment in this infrastructure yields long-term benefits, providing a consistent and reliable source of illumination for our citizens.

Employment opportunities and economic growth

Perhaps one of the most significant aspects of this initiative is the creation of employment opportunities. The establishment of the Street Lighting Agency is expected to generate thousands of new jobs, ranging from technical roles to administrative and support positions. This influx of employment prospects would not only contribute to the nation’s economic growth but also empower Ghanaians to actively participate in the development and maintenance of their communities.

Imagine a future where every corner of our nation is illuminated, where our citizens can move freely and safely, and where economic activities can thrive without the constraints of darkness. The Street Lighting Agency will be a beacon of progress, guiding us towards a brighter, more prosperous Ghana.

Supporting the 24-Hour economy

This call for action resonates deeply with the NDC’s campaign message of fostering a 24-hour economy. The establishment of the Street Lighting Agency will not only address the pressing issue of inadequate lighting but also create an environment conducive to round-the-clock economic activities. With more businesses capable of operating late into the night and citizens feeling safe and secure in their movements, the potential for economic growth is immense.

In urban areas where street lighting is consistent and reliable, we can expect a revitalization of nightlife, increased patronage of local businesses, and the emergence of new markets catering to the needs of a bustling, vibrant economy. Just imagine how this will bring about bustling marketplaces, late-night eateries, and thriving entertainment venues that operate well into the early hours, all made possible by a secure and well-lit environment.

A collaborative effort

The call for the establishment of the Street Lighting Agency has already resonated with various stakeholders, including civil society organizations, business associations, and international development partners. Many who have discussed this proposal with me have lauded the idea as a much-needed initiative that would not only improve public safety but also contribute to the overall development of the nation.

Reliable street lighting is a critical factor in attracting investment and fostering a conducive business environment. This vision aligns with our aspirations for a thriving and prosperous nation. The establishment of the Street Lighting Agency, as envisioned, would be a collaborative effort, involving input and cooperation from various ministries, agencies, and stakeholders.

The government must allocate substantial resources towards this initiative, ensuring its successful implementation and long-term sustainability. This is a testament to our nation’s commitment to addressing the needs of our people. The Street Lighting Agency will be a shining example of our dedication to creating a safer, more prosperous, and more sustainable future for all Ghanaians.

A brighter future

In a nation where progress and development are paramount, this call for a dedicated Street Lighting Agency resonates with a sense of urgency and purpose. It is a clarion call for action, a rallying cry for a brighter, more illuminated Ghana, where every citizen can navigate their communities with confidence and safety, and where economic opportunities can flourish without the constraints of darkness.

As the nation grapples with the challenges posed by a crumbling street lighting infrastructure, my impassioned plea serves as a reminder of the transformative power of collective action and visionary leadership. By heeding this call and establishing a Street Lighting Agency, Ghana will not only address a long-standing issue but also pave the way for a future of progress and prosperity.

In conclusion, let us unite in this vision for a brighter Ghana. Together, we can bring light to our streets, jobs to our communities, and prosperity to our nation. The time for action is now. The future we envision is within our grasp, and with the establishment of a Street Lighting Agency, we can illuminate the path towards a safer, more vibrant, and economically prosperous Ghana for generations to come.

By Innocent Samuel Appiah