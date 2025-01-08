Court to begin trial of two prisoners accused of escaping

An Accra Circuit Court has scheduled the trial of two remand prisoners accused of escaping from the Manet Police Station Cells for January 27.

The trial date was set after the prosecution completed all necessary disclosures.

They are expected to present around three witnesses during the proceedings.

The accused, Pius Anundoabil Ayoma, 23, an electrician, and Godwin Klu, 26, a tiler, face charges of conspiracy to commit a crime, specifically escaping lawful custody and causing unlawful damage.

Both defendants have pleaded not guilty before the court, presided over by Mr. Samuel Bright Acquah.

The prosecution, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Maxwell Oppong, informed the court that the complainants in the case are police officers from the Manet Police Station in Accra.

It was stated that Ayoma, the first accused, and Klu, the second accused, are both remand prisoners at the Manet Police Station cells.

The prosecution outlined that Ayoma faces charges of robbery, attempted murder, and rape, while Klu is charged with theft.

Both accused persons were standing trial at the High Court (Criminal Court 5).

DSP Oppong further revealed that Klu had been convicted to serve a four-year sentence.

The prosecution explained that while arrangements were being made to transfer the accused to prison custody, they devised an escape plan.

The accused managed to break the burglar bars at the window of their cell, damaged the wire mesh, and tore the mosquito net, creating an opening through which they intended to escape.

On March 2, 2023, around 0200 hours, Klu attempted to flee through the hole but was unable to due to his large size.

Ayoma also tried to escape but got his trousers caught on the rough edges of the iron bars. Klu helped Ayoma by freeing his trousers from the rod and gave them back to him so he could escape.

However, Klu himself failed to escape and was subsequently transferred to Ankaful Prisons to begin serving his sentence.

A search operation was launched to locate Ayoma.

Intelligence gathered by a joint team from the National Investigation Bureau and the Ghana Police Service revealed that Ayoma was hiding between Shukura and Afienya.

On May 4, 2023, at around 2000 hours, Ayoma was located in his hideout in Afienya and was taken into custody by the Regional Criminal Investigations Department.

During interrogation, Ayoma admitted to the escape attempt in his caution statement.

Source: GNA