Over 30 heads of state, prime ministers graced Mahama’s inauguration    

The colourful historic inauguration of President John Dramani Mahama, which has once again put Ghana in the global limelight was graced by over 30 presidents and prime ministers from Africa and across the globe.

Among the high-profile dignitaries who graced the occasion were Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who was the special guest speaker and President William Ruto of Kenya.

Others included President Félix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo, President Paul Kagame of Rwanda, President Bassirou Diomaye Faye of Senegal, President Adama Barrow of the Gambia, President Julius Maada Wonie Bio of Sierra Leone and President Joseph Boakai of Liberia.

The rest were President Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé of Togo, President Patrice Guillaume Athanase Talon of Benin, President Ibrahim Traoré of Burkina Faso, President Mahamat Idriss Deby of Chad, President Mamady Doumbouya of Guinea Conakry and President Umaro Sissoco Embaló of Guinea Bissau.

There was also President Brice Oligui Nguema of Garbon, President Duma Boko of Botswana, President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah of Namibia, Vice President Philip Isdor Mpango of Tanzania, Vice President Jessica Rose Epel Alupo of Uganda, and Vice President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue of Equatorial Guinea.

Also in attendance were the Speaker of Moroccan House of Representatives, Rachid Talbi El Alami, Mr Adama Bictogo, the President of the Na­tional Assembly of the Ivory Coast, and Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé of Haiti, Prime Minister Ali Lamine Zeine of Niger and Prime Minister Abdoulaye Maïga of Mali.

The United Kingdom’s delegation to Mahama’s inauguration was led by Lord Collins of Highbury, UK Minister for Africa, while the United States delegation was led by Madam Shalanda D. Young, Director of the United States Office of Management and Budget, and that of the European Union was led by Mr Bernard Quintin , Belgian Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Foreign Trade and the Federal Cultural Institutions.

Among the former African leaders who were in attendance included former President Jacob Zumah of South Africa, former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf of Liberia and two former Presidents of Nigeria – Goodluck Jonathan and Olusegun Obasanjo.

Also in attendance were Mrs Lordina Mahama, the First Lady of Ghana, Madam Patricia Scotland, outgoing Commonwealth Secretary-General and Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the incoming Commonwealth Secretary-General.

On the local front, eminent personalities who were in attendance included former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his wife, Rebecca, former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife, Samira, former President John Agyekum Kufuor and Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, National Chairman of the ruling National Democratic Congress.

The Presidential inauguration, which took place before Parliament at the Independence Square in Accra, was presided over by Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin.

The Chief Justice, Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo, administered the oaths of allegiance and office to President Mahama.

She also administered the oath of allegiance and office to Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.

