Chief of Staff holds crunch meeting with key players in energy sector  

Mr Julius Debrah, the Chief of Staff at the Presidency, has held a crunch meeting with key players in the energy sector for a briefing on the situation within the energy sector.

The crunch meeting follows the shut-down of the West African Gas Pipeline for routine maintenance.

Present at the meeting were officials from the Energy Ministry, the Volta River Authority (VRA), West Africa Gas Pipeline Company Limited (WAPCo), the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Ghana Gas, Sunon Asogli Power, Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC), Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Ghana Grid Company Ltd (GRIDCo), Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Ltd (BOST), National Petroleum Authority (NPA) and Cenpower.

Source: GNA