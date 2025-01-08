President Mahama revokes appointments of MMDCEs  

President John Dramani Mahama has revoked the appointments of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) effective, Wednesday, January 8.

Dr Callistus Mahama, the Executive Secretary to the President in a letter to the Chief Director of the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development, said the move was in accordance with the powers vested in the President under the provisions of the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936) as amended by the Local Governance (Amendment) Act, 2017, (Act 940).

It said appointments of the MMDCEs, and Assembly Members pursuant to the relevant sections of the Act had been revoked.

The statement directed the respective Coordinating Directors of the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to assume responsibility as acting Chief Executives until substantive appointments were duly made.

Source: GNA