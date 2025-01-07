AI and taxation in the growing digital economy

The exponential growth in the digital economy has revolutionised global commerce, thereby offering a plethora of business opportunities online.

That also poses challenges in taxation as businesses increasingly transition online for digital transactions as traditional tax systems find it difficult to adapt and keep up with the rapid changes.

Rise in E-commerce

The rapid growth of e-commerce, crypto currencies and cross-border digital services underscore an urgent need for innovative solutions to ensure fair and efficient taxation.

A major and pressing challenge in the evolving landscape is tax jurisdiction.

In the contemporary digital economy, businesses could operate seamlessly across borders without a physical presence, thereby threatening taxation and traditional tax systems.

That has necessitated a growing demand for new international tax frameworks that can adapt to the intangible nature of digital assets and services.

However, the emergence of Artificial intelligence (AI) remains powerful to tackle the growing complexities in the tax systems, as AI-powered tax compliance systems can analyze vast amounts of transaction data, identify anomalies and facilitate accurate reporting.

Undoubtedly, those systems are particularly effective in monitoring crypto currency transactions, and detecting tax avoidance strategies, enabling governments to enforce compliance.

AI potential to tackle taxation

According to Dr Samuel Boateng, a visiting Assistant Professor at the School of Information Technology, University of Cincinnati, United States, AI had huge potential, and counties could leverage its tools for taxation in the growing digital economy.

Dr Boateng is also a researcher with expertise in AI and big data.

“The use of AI can revolutionize tax calculations, enhance transparency and alleviate administrative burdens associated with taxation issues”, he stated, saying that AI has the capacity to streamline tax compliance processes, making them more precise and efficient.

Dr Boateng said the transformative power of AI in predicting tax liabilities, identifying patterns and recommending optimization strategies for businesses remained unparalleled, noting that AI enhanced compliance and played a crucial role in shaping tax policies.

The benefits of integrating AI systems with block-chain technology can provide secured and tamper-proof transaction records too.

Dr Boateng said the integration facilitated and ensured transparency and probably reduced the likelihood of fraudulent activities in the tax system.

Advantages of AI-driven models

Numerous opportunities abound for the government to utilise AI-driven models to simulate tax scenarios, evaluate the effects of proposed policies, and enhance revenue collection.

These insights provide policymakers with the ability to create more equitable tax systems that can adapt to the ever-changing digital landscape.

Additionally, the implementation of smart contracts powered by AI could revolutionize tax payments and refunds, making the process more efficient for both businesses and tax authorities.

According to Dr Boateng, significant economic benefits of AI in taxation for governments existed which included reduced compliance costs, decreased errors and improved enforcement, ultimately leading to an increase in government revenues.

The effective use of AI tools would streamline tax management processes, thereby allowing them to concentrate on growth and innovation.

Collaboration

Despite significant advancements, the successful implementation of AI-driven taxation systems necessitated collaboration between governments, technology providers and international organizations.

There is therefore the need for the establishment of global standards and frameworks to ensure fairness and interoperability in the digital economy and that suggests the importance of investing in AI and data analytics to modernize tax systems.

Considering the expanding digital economy, tax systems ought to be agile, transparent and data-driven too and convincingly AI remains the key to achieving the transformative shift.

Way forward

Taxation in the digital economy requires innovative approaches to align with technological advancements and the AI-driven solutions provide a way forward, allowing governments to enhance compliance, transparency and revenue collection.

That requires that policymakers and researchers delve into the possibilities of using AI for a just and effective tax system to correspond with the growing trend of digitization.

Convincingly, the integration of AI technology into tax compliance processes represents a crucial step towards ensuring a fair and transparent tax system in the digital age.

By Benjamin Akoto

Source: GNA