NDC Stay of Execution pending appeal adjourned to January 13 

An Accra High Court has adjourned to January 13, an application for stay of execution, pending an appeal filed by National Democratic Congress (NDC) for four of its parliamentary candidates in an election dispute.

The court was expected to hear the application today but same was adjourned because the New Patriotic Party (NPP), a party in the matter, had not been served with court processes.

When the matter was called on Monday, the court presided over by Justice Forson Baah Agyapong noted that the NPP had not been served.

The court therefore invited the Manageress to the Bailiffs to explain to the court what happened when the court bailiffs went to serve the court processes on the lawyer for the NPP.

The manageress told the court that on Saturday January 4, 2025, Bailiffs were assigned with the court processes and on Monday January 6, 2025, when she enquired if the processes had been served, she was informed that the offices of the NPP lawyer had been locked.

She said in the case of the Clerk to Parliament, the Bailiffs were unable to serve him.

Th court had no option but to adjourn the matter.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission’s lawyer, Mr Justin Amenuvor, has filed his affidavit in opposition to the stay of execution, pending appeal.

On January 4, 2025, the court granted an application for mandamus and ordered the Electoral Commission (EC) to collate some polling stations in four disputed Constituencies.

The Constituencies are Tema Central, Ablekuma North, Okaikwei, all in the Greater Accra Region and Techiman South in the Bono East Region.

The EC has gone ahead to collate the polling stations results in the four constituencies with one pending. It has declared winners in three constituencies.

Three NPP parliamentary candidates, namely Patrick Boamah had been declared winner for the Okaikwei Central seat, Charles Forson also won Tema Central and in Techiman South, Martin Kweku Agyei Korsah won the seat.

Collation for Ablekuma North has been suspended by the EC following some disagreements.

The NDC has filed stay of execution of the High Court’s ruling on behalf of its parliamentary candidates namely Ebi Bright (Tema Central Constituency) Ewurabena Aubynn (Ablekuma North), Dr Christopher Beyere Basongti (Techiman South) and Baba Sadiq (Okaikwei Central).

