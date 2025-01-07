Afenyo-Markin condemns ORAL

Mr Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, the outgoing Majority Leader and Leader of Government Business in Parliament, has disapproved the creation of the Operation Recover All Loots (ORAL) Committee by the incoming Mahama Administration.

He said ORAL was a needless Committee, which lacked constitutional mandate.

Mr Afenyo-Markin made the remarks in his farewell address to Parliament as the Majority Leader and Leader of Government Business in Parliament for the Eighth Parliament, ahead of its dissolution at 12 midnight of Monday, January 6.

He said the nation needed to have a better way of dealing with issues of alleged corruption; saying “we should allow a due process of law to take effect”.

“It is on this note that I condemn in all uncertain terms the establishment of a so-called committee called ORAL (Operation Recover All Loot).

“I hold the humble view that it is a needless committee, it has no constitutional backing, and this is only in for a personal vendetta,” Mr Afenyo-Markin said.

“If we allow this committee to continue with its so-called wild goose chase, it will disturb the governance of this country. We don’t need any so-called ORAL,” he said.

“We have institutions of the state. However unhappy we are with their work, we must support them to do their work.

“We don’t want people to be chasing people into their houses, going into their rooms thinking that their government is in office so they should chase people on suspicion of so-called corruption.”

The ORAL Committee was set-up by President-elect John Dramani Mahama to gather information on corruption, to be passed on to the appropriate government institutions for further investigation.

Source: GNA