Alban Bagbin sworn in as Speaker of Ninth Parliament of Ghana

Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin Tuesday dawn was officially sworn in as the Speaker of Ghana’s Ninth Parliament, marking the beginning of the legislative session under the Fourth Republic.

The Chief Justice, Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo, administered the Oath of Allegiance and Oath of Office to Mr Bagbin on the Floor of Parliament during the inaugural session of the new Parliament in Accra.

Mr Bagbin’s re-election as Speaker received broad support, reflecting his reputation as a unifying figure and experienced Legislator.

He previously served as the Speaker of the Eighth Parliament and was nominated by Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, the Majority Leader and Leader of Government Business, and Seconded by Mr Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, the Minority Leader.

Dr Forson praised Mr Bagbin’s exceptional commitment to Ghana’s Parliamentary democracy.

As the National Democratic Congress (NDC) holds a majority of 183 seats in the Ninth Parliament, Mr Bagbin’s leadership is expected to play a crucial role in navigating the legislative dynamics.

His distinguished career in Ghanaian politics spans over two decades, during which he served as Majority Leader and Minister for Water Resources, Works, and Housing.

His re-election as Speaker is seen as a strategic move by the National Democratic Congress (NDC), leveraging his impartiality and experience to foster cooperation and ensure the smooth functioning of the Ninth Parliament, which marks a new chapter in Ghana’s democracy.

It brings renewed hope for addressing pressing national issues, including economic recovery, healthcare, education reforms, and governance challenges.

Mr Bagbin was born on September 24, 1957, to Mr Sansunni Bagbin and Madam Margaret B. Bagbin who were both peasant farmers.

He is the fourth child of nine children.

Speaker Babgin hails from Sombo, Upper West Region of Ghana, from the Dagaaba ethnic group.

He attended the Wa Secondary and Tamale Secondary schools and obtained a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Law and English at the University of Ghana in 1980.

He proceeded to the Ghana School of Law at Makola in Accra after which he was called to the bar in 1982.

Mr Bagbin earned an Executive Master’s degree in Governance and Leadership from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

He worked with the antecedent of the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) as Assistant Administrative Officer and acting Secretary to the Board.

Having joined the Akyem Chambers earlier, he continued with his legal practice whilst at GSS.

He was later employed by the erstwhile State Hotels Corporation as Personnel Manager before leaving for Libya, Tripoli to teach English at the Suk Juma Secondary School.

He returned in 1986 and between 1989 and 1992, he was the external solicitor for a number of Banks, Industries, Stools and other clients.

Following Mr Bagbin’s return to Ghana in 1986, he joined Akyem Chambers, a law firm of legal practitioners, consultants and notaries public as an attorney, eventually rising to become a partner.

Whilst working at Okyeman Chambers, between 1989 and 1992, he was appointed as the external solicitor of the Nii Ngleshie Royal Family of James Town, Credit Unions Association of Ghana (CUA) and several other private business firms within Accra.

He worked at Okyeman Chambers for seven years, and from 1993 to date he has been a partner of the Law Trust company, a legal firm of law practitioners, consultants and notaries public.

Mr Bagbin was first elected to Parliament during the 1992 General Election on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.

He represented the Nadowli West Constituency in the Upper West Region.

In 2006, Mr Bagbin announced his intentions to run for president in 2008 on the NDC ticket, but he never stood for the primaries.

He became the Majority Leader in the Ghanaian parliament in 2009.

Following a cabinet reshuffle in January 2010, he was appointed Minister for Water Resources, Works and Housing by President Mills.

He was also the Majority Leader of Parliament under President Mahama’s tenure, succeeding Mr Benjamin Kumbuor, who was appointed the Minister of Defense.

He also served as the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament from January 2017 to January 2021.

He contested for the presidential candidate slot of the National Democratic Congress in 2019 but lost to former President John Dramani Mahama.

On January 7, 2021, Mr Bagbin was elected Speaker of the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic.

Source: GNA