Nzema Youth Parliament calls for calm at Adamus Mines site   

Mr Jonas Kabutey, the Speaker of Nzema Youth Parliament, at the Nzema-East Municipal Assembly, has called for an immediate halt to an alleged rampage by some youth groups at the site of Adamus Mines Limited, an Australian Mining Company.

According to him, the constant attacks on workers at the Mines site at Salema for some time now, was creating a state of fear, panic and insecurity in the Company with its ripple effects on communities within in its catchment area.

Mr Kabutey, who is also a Human Rights Advocate, condemned some interest groups in the Nzema area who were allegedly empowering the youth group to foment trouble and unleash mayhem on innocent employees and management of the Company.

The situation, he said, threatened industrial peace and harmony, while having a negative impact on productivity.

Mr Kabutey reminded the youth who continued to besiege the Company to harass workers that they had no right to trample on the rights of the innocent workers irrespective of any outstanding issues with Management of the Company.

He called for the immediate withdrawal of suspicious characters in the premises of Adamus Mines who had been orchestrating violence on the employees.

He said: “Adamus Mines has employed thousands of people since its inception to keep most of the youth in employment, so there is the urgent need to jealously guard operations of the Australian Company in the Nzema area.”

Activities of ADAMUS Resources Ltd,a gold prospecting Company, had been peaceful until the last few years when some youth groups in the area took the law into their own hands to threaten its industrial peace and harmony.

Some of the employees of ADAMUS Mines, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency on condition of anonymity, expressed worry about the state of affairs in the Company.

According to them, the regular harassment of employees by the faceless elements within the District posed danger to their lives.

They called on the government to step in to protect workers and ensure smooth operations at the Mines.

Source: GNA