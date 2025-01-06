Midwife cautions pregnant women against use of purgatives 

Madam Ruthlyn Ayaaba, a Senior Midwife at the Dormaa Presbyterian Hospital, has expressed concern about the growing practice of pregnant women who applied purgatives to hasten labour process in their homes.

“The use of enema hasten to labour process is very dangerous because it comes with a whole lot of complications,” she told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview at Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Bono Region.

She instead, urged pregnant women to endeavour to visit the nearest health facilities whenever they were in labour or experienced abnormalities in their body system to protect themselves and their unborn babies.

Madam Ayaaba told the GNA that the hospital welcomed six babies between December 31 2024 and New Year Day January 1, 2025, saying all the babies and their mothers were in good condition and had since been discharged to their homes.

She said five of the babies including a set of two female twins were born on December 31 and one baby on the New Year Day, saying the twins was delivered through Caesarean Section.

Source: GNA