EC suspends re-collation for Ablekuma-North until further notice 

The Electoral Commission (EC) has suspended the re-collation exercise for the Ablekuma-North Constituency due to a disagreement over the verification of the results sheets for seven outstanding polling stations.

The exercise was truncated again Monday morning after the Presiding Officer for Ablekuma-North, Mr Vincent Obeng, said he could not verify the results for seven out of the 281 polling stations.

The Commission on Monday morning assembled Presiding Officers to verify the scanned results for some 20 polling stations whose results sheets could not be verified by the Commission during the re-collation exercise on Sunday.

However, seven of the Presiding Officers did not show up at the Collation Centre, making it difficult for the Commission to finalise the results and declare the winner for the fiercely contested race.

The agents of the National Democratic Congress furnished the EC with the results for three polling stations, out of which two had been already verified by the Commission.

Mr Obeng told journalists that he was unable to proceed with the re-collation hence his decision to suspend the exercise.

He said the Management of the EC would make a determination on the next line of action.

The EC on Sunday morning resumed the re-collation of Parliamentary results for four outstanding constituencies.

The re-collation exercise followed a High Court ruling, ordering the Commission to complete the collation of results for the Tema Central, Okaikwei Central, Ablekuma North and Techiman South constituencies.

Apart from the Ablekuma-North Constituency, the results for Tema Central, Okaikwei Central, and Techiman South, were successfully re-collated and declared on Sunday.

The EC declared Patrick Yaw Boamah of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as MP-elect for the Okaikwei Central Constituency, while Charles Forson of the NPP was declared MP-Elect for the Tema Central Constituency.

The Commission also declared Martin Kwaku Adjei-Mensah Korsah of the NPP as MP elect for Techiman South.

Source: GNA