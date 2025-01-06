Bagbin commissions Parliament of Ghana Museum  

Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin on Monday commissioned the Parliament of Ghana Museum cited within the House in Accra.

The establishment of the Parliament of Ghana Museum was conceived by Speaker Bagbin during the 30th anniversary celebration of the “Uninterrupted Parliamentary Democracy in Ghana”.

It was part of his vision to preserve the rich history and heritage of Ghana’s democracy and to educate citizens and successive generations about the evolution of Ghana’s democracy, with a particular focus on the Legislature.

The Museum, which is located on the Second Floor of the Chamber Block of Parliament, provides a platform for the House to channel vital historical information about Ghana’s Parliamentary Democracy to the public.

In attendance at the event were two former Speakers: Madam Joyce Adeline Bamford-Addo and Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye.

Mr Bagbin said the Museum stood as a testament not only to the pillars of democracy that supported the nation’s way of governance, but also to the enduring spirit of Ghanaian tradition and identity forged through ages past.

Quoting the words of Robert Heinlein, an American author, Speaker Bagbin said: “A generation which ignores history has no past and no future”.

He said this underscored the importance of history in human life.

Speaker Bagbin quoting former South African President Nelson Mandela again said: “Our rich and varied cultural heritage has a profound power to help build our nation”.

The Speaker said Ghana’s history, though turbulent, was a very rich one which Ghanaians must preserve and promote for the benefit of the younger generation and those yet unborn.

He said the youth and prosperity must appreciate where they had come from as a nation; adding that this would serve as a useful lesson to avoid the mistakes of the past.

The trajectory of the nation’s political history derived itself from how the Ghanaian society was organised prior to the arrival of the European explorers and traders, who named the land Gold Coast, and this was followed by centuries of the despicable transatlantic slave trade through the era of colonial rule, he explained.

Mr Bagbin said the resilience of their forefathers and their determination to reclaim self-rule led to a series of agitations and reactions that culminated in their political independence in 1957.

“Our beloved country finally attained republican status in 1960. The struggle did not end there”.

The country grappled with a series of coups that toppled the first, second, and third republics until its eventual return to constitutional rule in 1993.

Speaker Bagbin said one of the main reasons why the 1992 Constitution had survived up to date was because it was the decision of all Ghanaians.

He said the Museum housed significant historical documents, documentaries, photographs and artifacts that narrated the story of parliamentary democracy in Ghana ensuring that future generations appreciated the sacrifices and the struggles of their forefathers.

Mr Richard Kwame Acheampong, the Chairman of the Parliamentary Museum Committee, appealed to the public who might have useful relics for the Museum, to get in touch with them.

Mr Kingsley Ofosu Ntiamoah, the Executive Director, Ghana Museum and Monument Board, said the facility housed a collection of artifacts and a celebration of national identity, chronicling Ghana’s struggles and testament to the nation’s journey towards democracy and governance.

Source: GNA