Female Vice-Chancellors call on Vice President-elect  

Female Vice Chancellors of Public Universities in Ghana made a courtesy call on the Vice President-elect, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang to congratulate her on her milestone election as the first ever female Vice President of the Republic of Ghana.

The lady Vice Chancellors appreciated the role of the Vice President-elect in academia and her unwavering commitment to education and women empowerment.

They discussed strategies to improve the quality of higher education, which covered areas such as funding initiatives, job creation for graduates and improving the research capacity of faculty.

The lady Vice Chancellors included Professor Lydia Aziato, University of Health and Allied Sciences, Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, University of Ghana; Professor Mrs. Esi Awuah, Foundation and former Vice Chancellor of University of Energy and Natural Resources.

The lady Professors presented the Vice President-elect with the Adinkra symbol “Nea Ope Se Obedi Hene” which signifies service and leadership.

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang was full of gratitude for the visit and assured the delegation of her continuous commitment to the creation of a fit-for-purpose higher education opportunities for all.

Source: GNA