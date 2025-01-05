Legon Cities officially appoints Yaw Acheampong as new head coach

Legon Cities have officially announced the appointment of Yaw Acheampong as their new Head Coach.

Acheampong takes over from Paa Kwesi Fabin, whose contract was terminated following a poor run of results.

The experienced tactician would be hoping to guide the ‘Royals’ to safety as they are currently rock bottom of the league with 11 points.

Acheampong would be yearning for a good start with the club when they play Accra Hearts of Oak later on Friday at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

Acheampong was recently dismissed as head coach of Aduana Stars after inconsistent results in the ongoing 2024-25 Ghana Premier League.

It would certainly be a tough task for Acheampong as he seeks to rescue Legon Cities, who have some tough upcoming fixtures.

Source: GNA